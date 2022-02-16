The clock is ticking: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

At the end of the latest market close, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) was valued at $51.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $53.27 while reaching the peak value of $59.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $53.27. The stock current value is $58.88.Recently in News on February 7, 2022, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2022 Ended December 31, 2021. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.00 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $38.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) full year performance was 53.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares are logging -8.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.66 and $64.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 835358 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) recorded performance in the market was -2.77%, having the revenues showcasing 32.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.68B, as it employees total of 3939 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.68, with a change in the price was noted +28.22. In a similar fashion, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited posted a movement of +92.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 514,697 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AOSL is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

Raw Stochastic average of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.84%, alongside a boost of 53.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.82% during last recorded quarter.