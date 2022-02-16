TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ), which is $0.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.469 after opening rate of $0.457 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.45 before closing at $0.47.Recently in News on December 10, 2021, TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results. TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

TDH Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.3899 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3902 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) full year performance was -90.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TDH Holdings Inc. shares are logging -96.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $14.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2630349 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) recorded performance in the market was -87.84%, having the revenues showcasing -91.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.97M, as it employees total of 220 workers.

Analysts verdict on TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.8166, with a change in the price was noted -1.43. In a similar fashion, TDH Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -76.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,763,701 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PETZ is recording 8.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TDH Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TDH Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.61%, alongside a downfall of -90.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -91.44% during last recorded quarter.