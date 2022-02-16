Recent Change of 11.40% in the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMGW) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMGW) is priced at $0.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.06 and reached a high price of $0.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.06. The stock touched a low price of $0.05.Recently in News on December 21, 2021, Glory Star Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, (“Glory Star”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: GSMG), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting, which was held on December 18, 2021, in Beijing, China. You can read further details here

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.0850 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.0400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/22.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMGW) full year performance was -63.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -69.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.04 and $0.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1325493 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMGW) recorded performance in the market was 12.79%, having the revenues showcasing -26.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at N/A, as it employees total of 159 workers.

Analysts verdict on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMGW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.0726, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of -19.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 79,944 in trading volumes.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMGW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.85%, alongside a downfall of -63.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 34.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by 30.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.07% during last recorded quarter.