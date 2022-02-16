LianBio (LIAN): Ready for an explosive trading day

LianBio (LIAN) is priced at $4.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.89 and reached a high price of $4.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.86. The stock touched a low price of $3.885.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, LianBio Announces Mavacamten Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China. LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for mavacamten for the treatment of patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LianBio shares are logging -72.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.37 and $16.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 965325 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LianBio (LIAN) recorded performance in the market was -25.73%, having the revenues showcasing -70.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 481.75M, as it employees total of 87 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LianBio (LIAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LianBio a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of LianBio (LIAN)

Raw Stochastic average of LianBio in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LianBio, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.73%. The shares increased approximately by 25.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.93% during last recorded quarter.