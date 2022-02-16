Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI). It is currently valued at $48.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $50.345, after setting-off with the price of $49.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $48.34 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $50.41.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, Civitas Announces DJ Basin Acquisition and Concurrent CEO Transition. Eric Greager has stepped down as CEO; Civitas Chairman and Kimmeridge Managing Partner, Ben Dell, to assume role of Interim CEO. You can read further details here

Civitas Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.10 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $47.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) full year performance was 81.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Civitas Resources Inc. shares are logging -18.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.15 and $59.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1019200 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) recorded performance in the market was -0.16%, having the revenues showcasing -13.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.15B, as it employees total of 109 workers.

Analysts verdict on Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Civitas Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.09, with a change in the price was noted +3.42. In a similar fashion, Civitas Resources Inc. posted a movement of +7.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 855,638 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIVI is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Civitas Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Civitas Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.69%, alongside a boost of 81.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.80% during last recorded quarter.