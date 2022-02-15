Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF), which is $2.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.09 after opening rate of $3.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.90 before closing at $3.11.Recently in News on January 13, 2022, Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of IPO and Partial Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option for its Client Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TKLF). Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,250,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price to the public of US$4.00 per ADS, which included 250,000 ADSs issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option by its client Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (the “Company”, Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products in Japan. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading at or about between 9:50 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 18, 2022 under the ticker symbol “TKLF.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd shares are logging -93.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $43.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 911151 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) recorded performance in the market was -90.94%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 104.40M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yoshitsu Co. Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.94%.