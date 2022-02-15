VTEX (VTEX): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

VTEX (VTEX) is priced at $8.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.60 and reached a high price of $8.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.58. The stock touched a low price of $7.59.Recently in News on February 8, 2022, VTEX to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022. VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, will release the financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31st, 2021, via conference call and audio webcast, on February 24, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VTEX shares are logging -75.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.09 and $33.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2067985 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VTEX (VTEX) recorded performance in the market was -23.69%, having the revenues showcasing -49.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.56B, as it employees total of 1238 workers.

Analysts verdict on VTEX (VTEX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.68, with a change in the price was noted -15.63. In a similar fashion, VTEX posted a movement of -65.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 623,916 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VTEX is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

VTEX (VTEX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VTEX in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VTEX, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.69%. The shares increased approximately by 16.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.82% during last recorded quarter.