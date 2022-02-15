The countdown is on: Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) is priced at $0.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.335 and reached a high price of $0.347, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.32. The stock touched a low price of $0.3253.Recently in News on February 10, 2022, Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $20 Million Public Offering. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) (“Surgalign”), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 43,478,264 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 32,608,698 shares of common stock at a combined effective public offering price of $0.46 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and accompanying 0.75 of a warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $0.60 per share and will expire five years following the date of issuance. All of the securities being sold in the offering are being offered by Surgalign. The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Surgalign Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0800 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.3241 for the same time period, recorded on 02/11/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) full year performance was -88.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares are logging -88.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14466935 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) recorded performance in the market was -51.69%, having the revenues showcasing -62.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.55M, as it employees total of 197 workers.

The Analysts eye on Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Surgalign Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8501, with a change in the price was noted -0.96. In a similar fashion, Surgalign Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -73.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,856,551 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SRGA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)

Raw Stochastic average of Surgalign Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.27%.

Considering, the past performance of Surgalign Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.73%, alongside a downfall of -88.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -44.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -60.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.13% during last recorded quarter.