Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close UserTesting Inc. (USER) was up 11.50%

At the end of the latest market close, UserTesting Inc. (USER) was valued at $8.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.885 while reaching the peak value of $9.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.6797. The stock current value is $9.60.Recently in News on February 14, 2022, UserTesting to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 on February 28, 2022. UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that, it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Monday, February 28, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UserTesting Inc. shares are logging -39.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.50 and $15.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 606366 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UserTesting Inc. (USER) recorded performance in the market was 14.01%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.40B, as it employees total of 705 workers.

Market experts do have their say about UserTesting Inc. (USER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UserTesting Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of UserTesting Inc. (USER)

Raw Stochastic average of UserTesting Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of UserTesting Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.01%. The shares increased approximately by 19.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.21% in the period of the last 30 days.