Recent Change of -0.66% in the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is priced at $11.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.315 and reached a high price of $11.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.33. The stock touched a low price of $11.205.Recently in News on January 18, 2022, First Majestic Produces New Quarterly Record of 8.6M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2021 and Achieves FY2021 Guidance with New Annual Production Record of 26.9M Silver Eqv. Oz; Announces 2022 Guidance and Today’s Conference Call Details; Appoints Interim CFO. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce fourth quarter production reached a new quarterly record of 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.4 million silver ounces and 67,411 gold ounces, representing a 17% increase compared to the prior quarter. Additionally, full year 2021 production reached a new Company record of 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 12.8 million silver ounces and 192,353 gold ounces, or a 32% increase over 2020. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.12 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $9.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -35.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -45.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.29 and $20.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1964044 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 1.98%, having the revenues showcasing -18.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.91B.

Analysts verdict on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.59, with a change in the price was noted -0.67. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of -5.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,537,910 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.01%, alongside a downfall of -35.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.19% during last recorded quarter.