MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) was valued at $8.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.56 while reaching the peak value of $9.155 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.56. The stock current value is $10.61.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, MoneyGram Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners. MoneyGram Shareholders to Receive $11.00 Per Share in Cash. You can read further details here

MoneyGram International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.60 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $7.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) full year performance was -4.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MoneyGram International Inc. shares are logging -14.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.06 and $12.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 59516668 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) recorded performance in the market was 13.43%, having the revenues showcasing 42.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 831.01M, as it employees total of 2269 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the MoneyGram International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.46, with a change in the price was noted +1.93. In a similar fashion, MoneyGram International Inc. posted a movement of +22.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,227,593 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

Raw Stochastic average of MoneyGram International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MoneyGram International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.21%, alongside a downfall of -4.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.06% during last recorded quarter.