Modular Medical Inc. Common Stock (MODD): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Modular Medical Inc. Common Stock (MODD), which is $3.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.00 after opening rate of $3.7934 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.50 before closing at $4.26.Recently in News on February 10, 2022, Modular Medical Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Modular Medical, Inc., (NASDAQ:MODD) (the “Company” or “Modular Medical”), a development-stage insulin pump company focused on providing insulin delivery without complexity to increase pump adoption and reduce the burden of diabetes care for clinicians and individuals living with diabetes, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 units at a price to the public of $6.00 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $15 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable from the Units and will be issued separately. The warrants are exercisable immediately, expire five years from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $6.60 per share. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.00 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $3.50 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Modular Medical Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -80.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.65 and $19.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 850734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Modular Medical Inc. Common Stock (MODD) recorded performance in the market was -54.22%, having the revenues showcasing -55.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.33M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Modular Medical Inc. Common Stock (MODD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Modular Medical Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.45, with a change in the price was noted -6.80. In a similar fashion, Modular Medical Inc. Common Stock posted a movement of -63.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 133,376 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Modular Medical Inc. Common Stock (MODD)

Raw Stochastic average of Modular Medical Inc. Common Stock in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Modular Medical Inc. Common Stock, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.22%. The shares -61.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -69.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.75% during last recorded quarter.