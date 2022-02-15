Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK). It is currently valued at $1.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.09, after setting-off with the price of $1.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.80.Recently in News on February 4, 2022, Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $17.8 Million Initial Public Offering of Ordinary Shares, Inclusive of the Over-Allotment, for Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK). Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $17.8 Million Initial Public Offering of Ordinary Shares, Inclusive of the Over-Allotment, for Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maris-Tech Ltd. shares are logging -49.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.78 and $3.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 786236 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) recorded performance in the market was -38.57%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.87M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Maris-Tech Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.57%.