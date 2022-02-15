Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is priced at $6.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.45 and reached a high price of $6.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.28. The stock touched a low price of $6.18.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Securing Supply of Durians for Sales. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today its subsidiary, World Integrated Supply Ecosystem Sdn. Bhd. (“WISE”) has secured a minimum of 3 containers of durian product for sale in April pursuant to a supply agreement with CSL Durian Holding Sdn. Bhd. WISE is expected to take delivery and sell these durians in April to the Asia and China markets. Additional supply of containers of durian will depend on WISE’s sales orders. WISE is a Malaysia company engaged in the business of the provision of Halal certification to qualified businesses / operations, the establishment of Halal products supply chain, and sale of Halal products. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.32 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was 12.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -45.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $12.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4769889 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 40.49%, having the revenues showcasing 21.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.59M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.63, with a change in the price was noted +1.91. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of +39.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 836,505 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.61%, alongside a boost of 12.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.71% during last recorded quarter.