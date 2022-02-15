Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is priced at $1.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.36 and reached a high price of $1.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.39. The stock touched a low price of $1.22.Recently in News on February 11, 2022, ProQR Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 2/3 Illuminate Trial of Sepofarsen in CEP290-mediated LCA10. Study did not meet primary endpoint nor notable secondary endpoints – no benefit observed in either treatment arm versus sham. You can read further details here

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.6000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.2200 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/22.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) full year performance was -75.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are logging -86.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $9.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8616145 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) recorded performance in the market was -84.39%, having the revenues showcasing -83.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 360.89M, as it employees total of 150 workers.

Analysts verdict on ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.1018, with a change in the price was noted -6.04. In a similar fashion, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. posted a movement of -82.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 914,696 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRQR is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ProQR Therapeutics N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.34%, alongside a downfall of -75.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -78.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -81.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.97% during last recorded quarter.