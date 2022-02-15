Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: BioCardia Inc. (BCDA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BioCardia Inc. (BCDA), which is $2.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.4894 after opening rate of $2.4894 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.10 before closing at $2.44.Recently in News on February 14, 2022, BioCardia Announces Positive DSMB Review and Recommendation to Continue Phase III Pivotal CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Study as Designed. BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease, today announces that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed its prespecified data review for the ongoing Phase III pivotal CardiAMP™ Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02438306), just one week after receiving Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA. The DSMB based its review on all available data for the 108 patients enrolled with an additional six crossover patient procedures in the trial to date. The DSMB performed a risk-benefit assessment, indicated no significant safety concerns, and recommended that the study continue as designed. You can read further details here

BioCardia Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.85 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) full year performance was -57.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioCardia Inc. shares are logging -59.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $5.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 532408 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) recorded performance in the market was 10.31%, having the revenues showcasing -12.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.95M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Market experts do have their say about BioCardia Inc. (BCDA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the BioCardia Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.32, with a change in the price was noted -1.37. In a similar fashion, BioCardia Inc. posted a movement of -39.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 910,620 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCDA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of BioCardia Inc. (BCDA)

Raw Stochastic average of BioCardia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of BioCardia Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.07%, alongside a downfall of -57.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.30% during last recorded quarter.