This is to seal it as Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) shares are up 27.35% from its 52-week low

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is priced at $19.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.71 and reached a high price of $19.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.53. The stock touched a low price of $18.6279.Recently in News on January 21, 2022, Holly Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.35 Per LP Unit. The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution will be paid on February 11, 2022 to unitholders of record on February 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Holly Energy Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.53 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $16.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) full year performance was 24.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares are logging -18.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.21 and $23.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 462586 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) recorded performance in the market was 17.47%, having the revenues showcasing 10.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.95B.

Market experts do have their say about Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.99, with a change in the price was noted +1.79. In a similar fashion, Holly Energy Partners L.P. posted a movement of +10.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 219,274 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HEP is recording 3.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.19.

Technical breakdown of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)

Raw Stochastic average of Holly Energy Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Holly Energy Partners L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.08%, alongside a boost of 24.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.81% during last recorded quarter.