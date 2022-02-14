InterCure Ltd. (INCR) is on the roll with an average volume of 73.06K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of InterCure Ltd. (INCR). It is currently valued at $8.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.20, after setting-off with the price of $6.72. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.73.Recently in News on February 8, 2022, InterCure Reports Record Preliminary 2021 Fourth Quarter Revenue – 3 Times YoY and 24% QoQ Growth. Estimated revenue reaches over CAD$31 million (a record NIS 77 million). You can read further details here

InterCure Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.20 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $5.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

InterCure Ltd. (INCR) full year performance was -12.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, InterCure Ltd. shares are logging -35.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 307.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $12.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1391331 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the InterCure Ltd. (INCR) recorded performance in the market was 26.54%, having the revenues showcasing 4.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 368.95M, as it employees total of 75 workers.

Specialists analysis on InterCure Ltd. (INCR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the InterCure Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.96, with a change in the price was noted +1.13. In a similar fashion, InterCure Ltd. posted a movement of +15.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 94,995 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: InterCure Ltd. (INCR)

Raw Stochastic average of InterCure Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.20%, alongside a downfall of -12.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.19% during last recorded quarter.