Here is what you need to look for: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), which is $15.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.41 after opening rate of $16.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.28 before closing at $16.66.Recently in News on February 2, 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference. You can read further details here

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.92 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $13.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) full year performance was -76.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are logging -77.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.58 and $67.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1208183 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) recorded performance in the market was -45.26%, having the revenues showcasing -54.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.35B, as it employees total of 622 workers.

The Analysts eye on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.55, with a change in the price was noted -23.22. In a similar fashion, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted a movement of -60.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 829,761 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Raw Stochastic average of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.70%, alongside a downfall of -76.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.49% during last recorded quarter.