Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN). It is currently valued at $61.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $62.4293, after setting-off with the price of $61.35. Company’s stock value dipped to $60.77 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $59.81.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, Cedar Fair to Review Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From SeaWorld. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. You can read further details here

Cedar Fair L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.43 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $44.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) full year performance was 43.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cedar Fair L.P. shares are logging 1.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.15 and $60.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 952150 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) recorded performance in the market was 23.15%, having the revenues showcasing 29.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.40B, as it employees total of 2700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Cedar Fair L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.67, with a change in the price was noted +17.23. In a similar fashion, Cedar Fair L.P. posted a movement of +38.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 438,327 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cedar Fair L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cedar Fair L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.33%, alongside a boost of 43.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.16% during last recorded quarter.