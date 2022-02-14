Adient plc (ADNT) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Adient plc (ADNT), which is $45.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.18 after opening rate of $47.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $44.19 before closing at $46.94.Recently in News on February 9, 2022, Adient announces early tender offer and consent solicitation results. Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) (the “Company”) today announced the early results for the previously announced (i) tender offer by its wholly owned subsidiary Adient US LLC (the “U.S. Issuer”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding $600,000,000 9.00% senior first lien notes (the “2025 Notes”) (the “U.S. Tender Offer”) and 2025 Consent Solicitation (as defined below) and (ii) tender offer by its wholly owned subsidiary Adient Global Holdings Ltd (the “Jersey Issuer” and, together with the U.S. Issuer, the “Issuers”) to purchase for cash up to €177,000,000 of its outstanding 3.50% senior unsecured notes (the “2024 Notes”, and together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) (the “EUR Tender Offer” and, together with the U.S. Tender Offer, each a “Tender Offer” and together the “Tender Offers”). The Tender Offers and 2025 Consent Solicitation are subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated January 26, 2022, relating thereto (the “Offer to Purchase”). You can read further details here

Adient plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.96 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $38.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Adient plc (ADNT) full year performance was 21.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adient plc shares are logging -15.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $34.08 and $53.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2041882 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adient plc (ADNT) recorded performance in the market was -6.02%, having the revenues showcasing 1.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.45B, as it employees total of 75000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Adient plc (ADNT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Adient plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.94, with a change in the price was noted +9.41. In a similar fashion, Adient plc posted a movement of +26.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 890,441 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADNT is recording 1.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.49.

Adient plc (ADNT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Adient plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Adient plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.02%, alongside a boost of 21.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.31% during last recorded quarter.