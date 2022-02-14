A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a RPC Inc. (RES)

At the end of the latest market close, RPC Inc. (RES) was valued at $7.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.40 while reaching the peak value of $7.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.3501. The stock current value is $7.88.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, RPC, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results. RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States and in selected international markets. You can read further details here

RPC Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.99 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $4.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

RPC Inc. (RES) full year performance was 62.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RPC Inc. shares are logging 6.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.33 and $7.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1399485 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RPC Inc. (RES) recorded performance in the market was 73.57%, having the revenues showcasing 50.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 2005 workers.

Market experts do have their say about RPC Inc. (RES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RPC Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.23, with a change in the price was noted +4.03. In a similar fashion, RPC Inc. posted a movement of +104.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 953,294 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RES is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of RPC Inc. (RES)

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RPC Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 109.02%, alongside a boost of 62.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.96% during last recorded quarter.