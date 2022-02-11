Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT), which is $10.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.86 after opening rate of $9.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.96 before closing at $10.24.Recently in News on February 3, 2022, Vivid Seats Announces Successful Completion of Debt Refinancing. Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced the successful completion of the refinancing (the “Transaction”) of its existing credit facility. You can read further details here

Vivid Seats Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) full year performance was -0.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivid Seats Inc. shares are logging -25.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.84 and $14.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 717687 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) recorded performance in the market was -1.75%, having the revenues showcasing -18.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.99B, as it employees total of 264 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Vivid Seats Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vivid Seats Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vivid Seats Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.05%, alongside a downfall of -0.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.77% during last recorded quarter.