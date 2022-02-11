Take note of this Trade Activity: Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC), which is $9.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.72 after opening rate of $9.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.71 before closing at $9.71.Recently in News on March 12, 2021, Vector Acquisition Corporation II Announces Closing of Upsized $450 Million Initial Public Offering. Vector Acquisition Corporation II (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company led by Alex Slusky and formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 45,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $10.00 per share. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $450 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VAQC” on March 10, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vector Acquisition Corporation II shares are logging -4.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.59 and $10.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 978922 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) recorded performance in the market was -0.61%, having the revenues showcasing -0.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 436.95M.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vector Acquisition Corporation II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.78, with a change in the price was noted -0.04. In a similar fashion, Vector Acquisition Corporation II posted a movement of -0.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 86,587 in trading volumes.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vector Acquisition Corporation II in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vector Acquisition Corporation II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.61%. The shares -0.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.82% during last recorded quarter.