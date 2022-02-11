Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), which is $61.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $63.37 after opening rate of $57.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $57.1327 before closing at $59.89.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, Revolve Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022. Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day. You can read further details here

Revolve Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.37 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $38.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) full year performance was 58.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revolve Group Inc. shares are logging -31.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.38 and $89.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1328673 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) recorded performance in the market was 9.44%, having the revenues showcasing -23.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.32B, as it employees total of 843 workers.

The Analysts eye on Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revolve Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.49, with a change in the price was noted -2.92. In a similar fashion, Revolve Group Inc. posted a movement of -4.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 943,730 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVLV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

Raw Stochastic average of Revolve Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Revolve Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.52%, alongside a boost of 58.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.43% during last recorded quarter.