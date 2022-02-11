Recent Change of 6.11% in the PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) is priced at $7.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.5043 and reached a high price of $7.7203, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.20. The stock touched a low price of $7.44.Recently in News on February 9, 2022, PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces $25 Million Stock Repurchase Program. PennantPark Investment Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNNT) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $25.0 million worth of its common stock at prices below the Company’s net asset value per share as reported in its most recent financial statements to be implemented at the discretion of the Company’s management team. Under the repurchase program, the Company may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time provided that the Company complies with the prohibitions under its Insider Trading Policies and the requirements under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, including certain price, market volume and timing constraints. Repurchases will also be conducted in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Unless extended by the Company’s Board of Directors, the Company expects the repurchase program to remain in place until the earlier of March 31, 2023 and the repurchase of $25.0 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. You can read further details here

PennantPark Investment Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.72 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $6.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) full year performance was 37.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are logging 3.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.39 and $7.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1339902 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) recorded performance in the market was 10.25%, having the revenues showcasing 10.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 512.22M.

Analysts verdict on PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PennantPark Investment Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.86, with a change in the price was noted +1.34. In a similar fashion, PennantPark Investment Corporation posted a movement of +21.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 259,199 in trading volumes.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PennantPark Investment Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PennantPark Investment Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.35%, alongside a boost of 37.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 7.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.25% during last recorded quarter.