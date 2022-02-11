Reason’s why R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $10.85

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is priced at $10.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.735 and reached a high price of $10.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.76. The stock touched a low price of $10.72.Recently in News on February 10, 2022, RRD to Announce Fourth Quarter Results and Host a Conference Call on February 18th. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report fourth quarter results before the market opens on Friday, February 18, 2022. Management will also host a conference call and webcast the same day at 11:00 am Eastern time (10:00 am Central time). The full earnings release and a slide presentation will be available on the Investors section of the RRD website or by clicking this link. You can read further details here

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.33 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $10.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/18/22.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) full year performance was 320.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are logging -5.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 391.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.19 and $11.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2347057 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recorded performance in the market was -4.44%, having the revenues showcasing 18.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 784.08M, as it employees total of 33000 workers.

Analysts verdict on R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.00, with a change in the price was noted +6.49. In a similar fashion, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted a movement of +151.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,208,108 in trading volumes.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.10%, alongside a boost of 320.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.24% during last recorded quarter.