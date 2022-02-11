Perhaps this is the right time to buy: McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), which is $0.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8774 after opening rate of $0.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.821 before closing at $0.86.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, McEwen Mining: Fox PEA – Higher Production, Longer Life. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to provide summary results from the Fox Complex Preliminary Economic Assessment (“Fox PEA” or “PEA”), which outlines a mine life of over twelve (12) years, generating average annual production of 71,980 gold ounces, at average cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) per ounce under $800 and $1,225, respectively.(1)(2) Peak annual gold production of approximately 100,000 ounces occurs in Years 6 to 10 of the mine life. You can read further details here

McEwen Mining Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0200 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.8100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/31/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) full year performance was -26.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, McEwen Mining Inc. shares are logging -49.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $1.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 876369 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) recorded performance in the market was -3.15%, having the revenues showcasing -23.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 383.01M, as it employees total of 377 workers.

The Analysts eye on McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0011, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, McEwen Mining Inc. posted a movement of -20.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,390,056 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MUX is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.94%.

Considering, the past performance of McEwen Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.50%, alongside a downfall of -26.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.34% during last recorded quarter.