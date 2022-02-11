Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)

At the end of the latest market close, Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) was valued at $2.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.50 while reaching the peak value of $3.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.3151. The stock current value is $2.97.Recently in News on February 9, 2022, Freight App, Inc. Projects for 2022 Revenue to Grow Over 86% vs. 2021. Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has entered into a merger agreement, projects 2022 revenue to be no less than $40 million, compared to preliminary 2021 revenue of approximately $21.5 million. You can read further details here

Hudson Capital Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.53 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) full year performance was -31.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudson Capital Inc. shares are logging -39.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $4.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 560976 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) recorded performance in the market was 7.40%, having the revenues showcasing 29.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.15M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hudson Capital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.39, with a change in the price was noted +0.49. In a similar fashion, Hudson Capital Inc. posted a movement of +19.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 77,062 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUSN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.07%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.03%, alongside a downfall of -31.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.35% during last recorded quarter.