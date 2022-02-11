Gear up for the change! Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has hit the volume of 2090449

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Campbell Soup Company (CPB), which is $43.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $43.802 after opening rate of $43.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $43.08 before closing at $43.46.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, Campbell Named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today was named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This year’s index includes 418 companies headquartered across 45 countries and regions. The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. You can read further details here

Campbell Soup Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.76 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $42.85 for the same time period, recorded on 02/07/22.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) full year performance was -8.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Campbell Soup Company shares are logging -17.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.76 and $52.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2090449 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Campbell Soup Company (CPB) recorded performance in the market was -0.62%, having the revenues showcasing 4.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.49B, as it employees total of 14100 workers.

Specialists analysis on Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Campbell Soup Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.51, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Campbell Soup Company posted a movement of +1.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,480,684 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPB is recording 1.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.41.

Trends and Technical analysis: Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Raw Stochastic average of Campbell Soup Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.41%, alongside a downfall of -8.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.30% during last recorded quarter.