Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): Up ahead of its competition

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) is priced at $33.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.92 and reached a high price of $33.915, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $31.36. The stock touched a low price of $30.845.Recently in News on February 2, 2022, Carpenter Technology Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $29.4 million, or $0.61 loss per diluted share. Excluding the special item, adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.58 for the quarter. You can read further details here

Carpenter Technology Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.58 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $27.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) full year performance was -6.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Carpenter Technology Corporation shares are logging -32.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.84 and $49.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 767821 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) recorded performance in the market was 13.70%, having the revenues showcasing 0.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.64B, as it employees total of 3900 workers.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.18, with a change in the price was noted +1.64. In a similar fashion, Carpenter Technology Corporation posted a movement of +5.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 349,962 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Carpenter Technology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Carpenter Technology Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.06%, alongside a downfall of -6.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.91% during last recorded quarter.