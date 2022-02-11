Avinger Inc. (AVGR): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Avinger Inc. (AVGR) was valued at $0.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.285 while reaching the peak value of $0.2899 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2777. The stock current value is $0.27.Recently in News on January 14, 2022, Avinger Announces Closing of $7.6 Million Registered Direct Offering. Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) (the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of an aggregate of 7,600 shares of Series D convertible preferred stock (the “Preferred Stock”) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,150,000 shares of common stock to certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of $7.6 million. The shares of Preferred Stock have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 19,000,000 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.40 per share. The Preferred Stock will not be convertible until after the effective date of an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio between and including 1-for-5 and 1-for-20 (the “Reverse Split Amendment”). The warrants have an exercise price of $0.48 per share, and will become exercisable on the later of (i) the effective date the Reverse Split Amendment and (ii) six months following the date of issuance. The warrants will expire five years following such initial exercise date. You can read further details here

Avinger Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5756 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.2464 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) full year performance was -85.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avinger Inc. shares are logging -89.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1616343 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avinger Inc. (AVGR) recorded performance in the market was -38.24%, having the revenues showcasing -64.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.19M, as it employees total of 75 workers.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Avinger Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5755, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Avinger Inc. posted a movement of -65.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,826,615 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVGR is recording 1.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Avinger Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Avinger Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.76%, alongside a downfall of -85.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.55% during last recorded quarter.