AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Profit Margins posted 48.20% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) was valued at $6.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.16 while reaching the peak value of $6.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.80. The stock current value is $4.95.Recently in News on January 4, 2022, AeroCentury Corp.’s Wholly-owned Subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., its metaverse “alSpace” Starts Player’s Registration for Test-Play with FREE alBot Tester. AeroCentury Corp. (“AeroCentury” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ACY), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp. (“MEGA”)’s metaverse “alSpace” will starts to take player’s registration in the first week of January 2022, for test-play during the test-play period which will last for 7 days for its first mini game “Mano”. Additional mini games will be launched in alSapce. To register for test-play, visit: www.alSpace.com. You can read further details here

AeroCentury Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.76 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.80 for the same time period, recorded on 02/10/22.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) full year performance was 138.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AeroCentury Corp. shares are logging -62.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 809.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $13.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1118633 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) recorded performance in the market was -58.54%, having the revenues showcasing -45.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.67M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AeroCentury Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.90, with a change in the price was noted -1.95. In a similar fashion, AeroCentury Corp. posted a movement of -28.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 708,702 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AeroCentury Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AeroCentury Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.29%, alongside a boost of 138.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.48% during last recorded quarter.