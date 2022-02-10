Why is Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) up 17.20% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR). It is currently valued at $7.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.25, after setting-off with the price of $7.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.97 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.13.Recently in News on February 7, 2022, SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE. Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time). You can read further details here

Select Energy Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.71 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $6.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) full year performance was 17.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Select Energy Services Inc. shares are logging -8.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.37 and $7.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1199844 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) recorded performance in the market was 12.68%, having the revenues showcasing -5.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 785.47M, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Select Energy Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.30, with a change in the price was noted +1.84. In a similar fashion, Select Energy Services Inc. posted a movement of +35.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 437,161 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTTR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR)

Raw Stochastic average of Select Energy Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Select Energy Services Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.40%, alongside a boost of 17.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.77% during last recorded quarter.