The clock is ticking: Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) is priced at $18.54 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on January 26, 2022, Lakeland Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Year-End 2021 Earnings. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $22.2 million and earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.43 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $18.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.37 for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, annualized return on average assets was 1.06%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.70% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.26%. You can read further details here

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.69 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $18.31 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/22.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) full year performance was 22.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -10.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.54 and $20.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 607539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) recorded performance in the market was -2.37%, having the revenues showcasing -3.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.20B, as it employees total of 692 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.56, with a change in the price was noted +1.84. In a similar fashion, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +11.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 190,306 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LBAI is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical rundown of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.87%.

Considering, the past performance of Lakeland Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.95%, alongside a boost of 22.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.13% during last recorded quarter.