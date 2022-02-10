Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) is priced at $2.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.12 and reached a high price of $2.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.07. The stock touched a low price of $2.08.Recently in News on January 25, 2022, Hepsiburada’s Hepsipay Launches ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ Feature for Hepsipay Wallet Users. — Feature gives customers additional flexibility to buy the products they need with the option of delaying payment for one month –. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are logging -85.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.58 and $15.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 950376 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was 18.32%, having the revenues showcasing -57.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 732.99M, as it employees total of 492 workers.

Analysts verdict on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.55, with a change in the price was noted -4.38. In a similar fashion, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi posted a movement of -65.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,226,502 in trading volumes.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.32%. The shares increased approximately by 8.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.52% during last recorded quarter.