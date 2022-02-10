Recent Change of 14.29% in the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is priced at $5.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.15 and reached a high price of $5.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.04. The stock touched a low price of $5.08.Recently in News on January 12, 2022, atai Life Sciences announces FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) Clearance for PCN-101 R-ketamine Program. • Enables expansion of PCN-101 clinical development to the U.S. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares are logging -74.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.62 and $22.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1577259 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) recorded performance in the market was -24.51%, having the revenues showcasing -62.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 923.32M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Analysts verdict on Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Atai Life Sciences N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.73, with a change in the price was noted -10.66. In a similar fashion, Atai Life Sciences N.V. posted a movement of -64.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 819,919 in trading volumes.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Atai Life Sciences N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Atai Life Sciences N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.51%. The shares increased approximately by 8.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.52% during last recorded quarter.