Planet Labs PBC (PL) market price of $6.59 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Planet Labs PBC (PL). It is currently valued at $6.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.33, after setting-off with the price of $6.19. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.21.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, Planet Labs PBC Certified As a Carbon Neutral Company. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that as of December 2021, it is officially a carbon neutral company as part of its commitment to sustainability. Planet worked with SCS Global Services (SCS), an organization specializing in third-party certification, validation, and verification for environmental and sustainability quality performance claims, to certify its operations as carbon neutral in accordance with the internationally recognized PAS 2060: 2014 Carbon Neutrality Standard. This certification covers the entire supply chain – from manufacturing and launching their satellites to all aspects of its corporate operations – for the 2020 calendar year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Labs PBC shares are logging -45.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.95 and $12.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1353754 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Labs PBC (PL) recorded performance in the market was 0.98%, having the revenues showcasing -40.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.56B, as it employees total of 727 workers.

Analysts verdict on Planet Labs PBC (PL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.51, with a change in the price was noted -3.38. In a similar fashion, Planet Labs PBC posted a movement of -33.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,839,934 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Planet Labs PBC (PL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Labs PBC in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Planet Labs PBC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.98%. The shares increased approximately by 8.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.80% during last recorded quarter.