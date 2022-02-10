NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH). It is currently valued at $25.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.80, after setting-off with the price of $26.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $26.59.Recently in News on January 14, 2022, NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022. NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. You can read further details here

NMI Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.83 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $21.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) full year performance was 12.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NMI Holdings Inc. shares are logging -3.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.43 and $26.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 640696 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) recorded performance in the market was 18.22%, having the revenues showcasing 18.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.18B, as it employees total of 241 workers.

Analysts verdict on NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.84, with a change in the price was noted +4.00. In a similar fashion, NMI Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +18.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 569,980 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NMIH is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NMI Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NMI Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.75%, alongside a boost of 12.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.16% during last recorded quarter.