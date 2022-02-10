Do Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) beta value of 1.30 signposts another twist?

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) is priced at $46.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $47.15 and reached a high price of $47.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $46.91. The stock touched a low price of $46.155.Recently in News on January 20, 2022, Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 11, 2022. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, which will be announced prior to the market open on the same day. You can read further details here

Essent Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.17 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $43.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) full year performance was 3.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Essent Group Ltd. shares are logging -14.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.62 and $54.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 541628 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) recorded performance in the market was 1.45%, having the revenues showcasing -0.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.04B, as it employees total of 343 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.90, with a change in the price was noted +1.84. In a similar fashion, Essent Group Ltd. posted a movement of +4.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 613,265 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESNT is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Essent Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Essent Group Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.57%, alongside a boost of 3.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.65% during last recorded quarter.