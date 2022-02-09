Take note of this Trade Activity: Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

At the end of the latest market close, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) was valued at $76.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $76.57 while reaching the peak value of $76.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $68.0854. The stock current value is $68.91.Recently in News on February 8, 2022, Whiting Petroleum Announces Increase to Ownership in its Sanish Operating Area Through Acquisitions; 2022 Operations Guidance; Declares First Quarterly Dividend Payment and Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Call 2022. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) (“Whiting” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into two separate definitive agreements to acquire non-operated oil and gas assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. The Company also announced its 2022 capital, operating costs and production guidance, reflecting an operating plan focused on delivering sustainable free cash flow. The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2022. You can read further details here

Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.97 on 02/04/22, with the lowest value was $65.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) full year performance was 155.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -13.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.10 and $79.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1764362 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) recorded performance in the market was 6.54%, having the revenues showcasing 0.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.59B, as it employees total of 405 workers.

Analysts verdict on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.71, with a change in the price was noted +13.42. In a similar fashion, Whiting Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +24.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 535,871 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WLL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.07%, alongside a boost of 155.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.47% during last recorded quarter.