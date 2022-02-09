Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), which is $11.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.94 after opening rate of $10.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.59 before closing at $10.89.Recently in News on February 3, 2022, GOGL – Invitation to presentation of Q4 2021 Results. Golden Ocean Group Limited will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Wednesday February 16, 2022. You can read further details here

Golden Ocean Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.14 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $7.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) full year performance was 102.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are logging -8.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.18 and $12.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1500373 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) recorded performance in the market was 17.10%, having the revenues showcasing 23.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.08B, as it employees total of 38 workers.

The Analysts eye on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.28, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Golden Ocean Group Limited posted a movement of -0.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,235,718 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOGL is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

Technical rundown of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Ocean Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Golden Ocean Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.20%, alongside a boost of 102.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.89% during last recorded quarter.