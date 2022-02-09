Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) market price of $7.60 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL). It is currently valued at $7.60. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.69, after setting-off with the price of $7.66. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.66.Recently in News on February 3, 2022, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Increased Distribution of $0.16 Per Share. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.81 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $7.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) full year performance was 27.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares are logging -2.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.93 and $7.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3723236 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) recorded performance in the market was 1.88%, having the revenues showcasing 0.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.37B.

Analysts verdict on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.40, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation posted a movement of +6.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 956,143 in trading volumes.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.12%, alongside a boost of 27.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.93% during last recorded quarter.