Graham Corporation (GHM) is on the roll with an average volume of 20.30K in the recent 3 months

Graham Corporation (GHM) is priced at $8.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.40 and reached a high price of $9.5975, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.77. The stock touched a low price of $8.31.Recently in News on February 7, 2022, Graham Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results. Revenue of $28.8 million, up 6% over prior-year period; Fiscal year-to-date revenueincreased 16%. You can read further details here

Graham Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.97 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $8.31 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/22.

Graham Corporation (GHM) full year performance was -41.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Graham Corporation shares are logging -48.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and -22.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.41 and $17.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 575346 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Graham Corporation (GHM) recorded performance in the market was -28.46%, having the revenues showcasing -33.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.85M, as it employees total of 331 workers.

The Analysts eye on Graham Corporation (GHM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.64, with a change in the price was noted -3.47. In a similar fashion, Graham Corporation posted a movement of -28.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 30,505 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GHM is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical rundown of Graham Corporation (GHM)

Raw Stochastic average of Graham Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Graham Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.59%, alongside a downfall of -41.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.38% during last recorded quarter.