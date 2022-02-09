Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

At the end of the latest market close, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was valued at $4.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.21 while reaching the peak value of $4.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.915. The stock current value is $3.95.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Amplify Energy Corp. with Losses to Contact the Firm. The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) for violations of the securities laws. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.41 on 02/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 38.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -31.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.35 and $5.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1066939 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 27.01%, having the revenues showcasing 14.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 139.91M, as it employees total of 189 workers.

The Analysts eye on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.56, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of -5.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,887,005 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Amplify Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.77%, alongside a boost of 38.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.49% during last recorded quarter.