AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $152.46

For the readers interested in the stock health of AGCO Corporation (AGCO). It is currently valued at $126.12. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $131.01, after setting-off with the price of $127.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $123.06 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $115.76.Recently in News on February 8, 2022, AGCO Reports Fourth Quarter Results. AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, reported net sales of approximately $3.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of approximately 16.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Reported net income was $3.75 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021, and adjusted net income(3), which excludes restructuring expenses and the reversal of a valuation allowance previously established against the Company’s deferred tax assets in Brazil, was $3.08 per share. These results compare to reported net income of $1.78 per share and adjusted net income(3), which excludes restructuring expenses and a gain on sale of an investment, of $1.54 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding unfavorable currency translation impacts of approximately 3.2%, net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased approximately 19.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. You can read further details here

AGCO Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $131.01 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $111.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) full year performance was 6.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AGCO Corporation shares are logging -19.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $108.56 and $155.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1803606 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AGCO Corporation (AGCO) recorded performance in the market was 8.71%, having the revenues showcasing 0.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.52B, as it employees total of 21400 workers.

Specialists analysis on AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AGCO Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 121.38, with a change in the price was noted -3.19. In a similar fashion, AGCO Corporation posted a movement of -2.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 593,966 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGCO is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Trends and Technical analysis: AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Raw Stochastic average of AGCO Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.32%, alongside a boost of 6.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.07% during last recorded quarter.