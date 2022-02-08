The countdown is on: OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

For the readers interested in the stock health of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT). It is currently valued at $1.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.75, after setting-off with the price of $1.71. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.61 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.71.Recently in News on January 19, 2022, OneConnect’s AI Open Innovation Platform for Inclusive Finance Receives 2021 Wu Wenjun AI Science and Technology Progress Award. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions, has been awarded the 2021 Wu Wenjun Artificial Intelligence Science and Technology Progress Award (Enterprise Technology Innovation Project) for its next-generation Artificial Intelligence Open Innovation Platform for Inclusive Finance. You can read further details here

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 02/07/22.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) full year performance was -91.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -92.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $21.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1127297 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) recorded performance in the market was -34.41%, having the revenues showcasing -43.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 631.80M, as it employees total of 3597 workers.

Specialists analysis on OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.8941, with a change in the price was noted -2.60. In a similar fashion, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -61.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,864,881 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCFT is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Raw Stochastic average of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.49%, alongside a downfall of -91.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.16% during last recorded quarter.