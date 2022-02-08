The clock is ticking: Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN). It is currently valued at $3.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.83, after setting-off with the price of $3.78. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.81.Recently in News on January 28, 2022, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Federal Reserve Approval of its Acquisition of the Shares It Does Not Own of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and the Expiration of its Tender Offer to Acquire Such Shares. Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA”) today announced that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve Board”) has approved the acquisition of all outstanding shares of common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (“SC”) not already owned by SHUSA and that SHUSA’s previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire such shares of common stock of SC for $41.50 per share (the “Offer Price”) has expired. You can read further details here

Banco Santander S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.83 on 02/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) full year performance was 10.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Santander S.A. shares are logging -13.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.96 and $4.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5252534 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) recorded performance in the market was 15.81%, having the revenues showcasing 0.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.95B, as it employees total of 193303 workers.

Specialists analysis on Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Banco Santander S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.53, with a change in the price was noted +0.14. In a similar fashion, Banco Santander S.A. posted a movement of +3.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,758,570 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SAN is recording 2.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.86.

Trends and Technical analysis: Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.26%, alongside a boost of 10.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 8.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.79% during last recorded quarter.