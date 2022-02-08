Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK). It is currently valued at $4.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.09, after setting-off with the price of $5.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.04.Recently in News on January 27, 2022, Republic Bank Hires Greg LiCalzi as Director of Non-Profit and Government Banking in New York Market. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announced the hire of Gregory LiCalzi as Senior Vice President and Director of Nonprofit and Government Banking. In this role, Greg will be responsible for working with the bank’s new and existing nonprofit and municipal customers. He will also assist with other aspects of municipal finance and capital markets, a key area of focus for the bank. You can read further details here

Republic First Bancorp Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.29 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $3.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/22.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) full year performance was 36.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -11.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.91 and $5.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 578169 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) recorded performance in the market was 26.08%, having the revenues showcasing 39.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 286.04M, as it employees total of 467 workers.

Specialists analysis on Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.53, with a change in the price was noted +1.60. In a similar fashion, Republic First Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +51.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 249,807 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRBK is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Raw Stochastic average of Republic First Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.64%, alongside a boost of 36.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.58% during last recorded quarter.