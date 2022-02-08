Knightscope Inc. (KSCP): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). It is currently valued at $7.88. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.01.Recently in News on February 7, 2022, Knightscope Lands Fortune 1000 Hotel Client. Public Safety Innovator Maintains New Sales Cadence. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Knightscope Inc. shares are logging -71.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.91 and $27.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2777346 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) recorded performance in the market was 33.33%.

Analysts verdict on Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Knightscope Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.33%.